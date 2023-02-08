Youth killed over affair with sister of accused, 4 arrested

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have solved the sensational murder case that took place in West Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar area a couple of days back, the officials informed on Wednesday. The cops nabbed four accused persons in the murder case later identified as Himanshu Dagar (20), Dheeraj Toor (21), Anshul Antil (20) and Sahil (21).

Himanshu is a resident of Delhi, while the other three are residents of Haryana’s Sonipat. The accused persons had brutally killed the deceased in the fields of Village Mitrau in the Baba Haridas Nagar area.

According to Special CP Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav, there were multiple injuries on the head of the deceased, his face was smashed with some heavy object. The deceased was later identified as Bunty aka Vicky, a resident of

Najafgarh.

Empty liquor bottles, glasses, stones with iron rods, and medicines were also found at the scene of the crime. Later the case was transferred to Crime Branch.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased had gone to drink alcohol with a few people. From technical enquiry, the identity of the accused persons was established as Himanshu Dagar, Dheeraj Toor, Anshul Antil and Sahil. On the basis of technical surveillance, the team went to Garh Ganga, Hapur, UP and laid a trap and nabbed all the four accused persons from there, Yadav mentioned.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Bunty was a friend of the accused persons and the main accused, Himanshu’s sister, had an affair with the deceased. Himanshu did not like this and he wanted to terminate this relationship once and for all, Yadav

confirmed.

On the day of the incident, they called Bunty from a tea seller’s phone and took him to Mitrau village, had some drinks and later they picked up an quarrel with the deceased and killed him with stones. They stabbed the deceased with a broken bottle of liquor. They smashed the face of the deceased in order to disfigure it, so that the dead body could not be identified, Yadav further said.