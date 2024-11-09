Youth killed after argument over ‘bidi’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested an individual for the murder of a 20-year-old man near Shahdara’s Jwala Nagar over asking for a bidi.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Vivek Vihar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sunny (20), son of Late Parvinder Singh, a resident of Kasturba Nagar, Delhi, and the accused has been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Jwala Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi.

According to the police reports, they received a PCR call from a CAT ambulance at the Vivek Vihar Police Station on Thursday morning, reporting the discovery of an unconscious individual at the Shamshan Ghat, Jwala Nagar.

Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that the young man was deceased, with blood reportedly oozing from his nose.

The deceased was identified as Sunny and his body was inspected by a forensic crime team before being transported to Subzi Mandi mortuary, where it was preserved for postmortem examination.

The postmortem was conducted, and the body was subsequently handed over to Sunny’s family for final rites.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sunny’s death swiftly led authorities to a local resident of Jwala Nagar, Rajesh, who is now considered the primary suspect.

Based on initial inquiries and eyewitness accounts, the incident reportedly stemmed from a minor argument that escalated into a deadly confrontation.

According to sources, the dispute began the night before the discovery, when Sunny allegedly approached Rajesh and requested a bidi (a small, hand-rolled cigarette).

This simple request allegedly sparked an argument between the two men. The exchange soon became heated, culminating in a physical altercation.

During the scuffle, both men reportedly sustained injuries, and the confrontation escalated further when Rajesh allegedly picked up a large stone and struck Sunny.

The severe impact caused blunt force trauma, which proved fatal for the young man.

Police have registered a case under an FIR dated November 7, 2024, under Section 103 (1) of the BNS at Vivek Vihar Police Station.

Rajesh has since been taken into custody, where he is being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are working to gather further evidence and to piece together the precise sequence of events leading up to the fatal confrontation.

The shocking nature of the incident has left the local community in Jwala Nagar and surrounding areas disturbed, as residents struggle to understand how a seemingly trivial request could turn into a deadly altercation.

The police investigation aims to uncover more details about the relationship between the deceased and the accused, as well as any potential underlying motives.

Delhi Police have not yet provided further comments on the case, emphasizing that the inquiry is still ongoing.