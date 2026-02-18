Youth key to Viksit Bharat ’47: Speaker

New Delhi: Calling upon students to take ownership of India’s development journey, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday said the youth are the “primary architects” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He was addressing the 35th Annual Day and Prize Distribution Function of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, University of Delhi, as Chief Guest.



Describing the institution as a symbol of social transformation, Gupta said, “This institution is not merely a structure of bricks and stones, but a symbol of the dreams of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who envisioned social transformation through education.” He emphasised that education remains “the strongest tool for social transformation envisioned by Babasaheb.”

Highlighting the roadmap towards a developed India, the Speaker said the country’s young population is not just a beneficiary but a driving force behind the transformation. He noted that India is steadily moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy and that innovation and talent define the current era.