Youth jailed for 10 yrs for raping minor

Ghaziabad: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man, in his 20s, to 10 years of imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl, who had gone to attend nature’s call, an official said. The court has also slapped the convict with a fine of Rs 25,000.



Special public prosecutor Utkarsh Vats said that on Febuary 28, 2015, Monty (in his mid-20s) had raped the class 6 student while she had gone to attend the nature’s call in a field near her house.

Monty had dragged her in an adjoining field of crop and raped her.

On that day, the mother of the minor girl had gone to a private hospital in Meerut along with her son for a check-up. Her other family members had gone to the fields for agriculture work.