Youth found dead in Mangolpur Kalan area

New Delhi: An 18-year-old youth was found dead at a park in Delhi’s Mangolpur Kalan village on Monday, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Piyush, a resident of the area, they said. Police got a call regarding a youth found unconscious in Tiranga park, near Mangolpur Kalan Village.

The youth had a deep cut mark on his right hand. Police reached the spot and took the victim to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.