Youth fatally stabbed over personal dispute

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a quarrel in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday.



The victim has been identified as Shivam, who died of multiple stab wounds after the attack in Tilak Nagar around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.

“Shivam sustained multiple stab injuries during a confrontation in the area. Acting on a PCR call, police found Shivam in a critically injured state and rushed him to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer said.

Police have found a knife during an inspection of the crime scene, which was also examined by forensic teams to collect evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events.

“Preliminary inquiry indicates the involvement of a minor. Prima facie, it appears that the accused was agitated over Shivam’s alleged closeness to his sister,” the officer said.

A search is underway to trace and arrest the accused, he added.

The victim’s family, however, alleged that Shivam had been under persistent pressure from a woman and her daughter, who both allegedly wanted to marry him. “Both – the mother and her daughter – put pressure on my son to accept their marriage proposal, which he consistently rejected,” Shivam’s mother claimed.

She said that her son always considered the girl’s mother as her own mother, and was not interested in marrying her at all.

“We were all disturbed by the repeated visits and pressure,” she claimed, adding that the issue was even taken up before a local panchayat to reach an amicable solution.

She also claimed that the brother of the girl, along with his associates, attacked his son.

Shivam’s sister said he was stabbed multiple times by the accused when he had gone to a nearby shop.