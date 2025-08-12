Youth fatally stabbed in central Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area following a personal enmity and neighbourhood dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Tel Mil Gali, where the victim, identified as Bansi alias Pali, was attacked by a group of men with knives, inflicting serious

injuries on his chest and neck, they said.

The three accused were identified as Parvesh alias Rishi (20), Pankaj alias Kake (22) and Ajay (28), residents of Nabi Karim, police said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said. A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS has been registered at Nabi Karim Police Station, and the accused were arrested. Further investigation is underway.