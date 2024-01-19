Youth Eco Summit 2024 at Siri Fort Auditorium on e-waste

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay attended the “Youth Eco Summit 2024” at Siri Fort Auditorium on Thursday. The summit was organised by Bajaj Foundation on the theme of eWaste and was attended by Pankaj Bajaj, founder of Bajaj Foundation, and actor Sonu Sood. While explaining the adverse environmental impacts of e-waste, Upadhyay mentioned NDMC’s attempts to manage it effectively.



“NDMC has already disposed of e-waste amounting to Rs.3.5 lakh since October 2018. Looking ahead, NDMC aims to continue its responsible e-waste disposal through a GeM tender or contract with CPCB/DPCC approved firms in 2024,” mentioned the Vice Chairperson.

He added that the council is ensuring proper segregation, collection and channelisation to registered recyclers or refurbishers. He also appreciated the participation of students from NDMC and private schools in the summit.