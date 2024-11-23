Youth duped of over ₹12L

GURUGRAM: A youth was duped of over Rs 12 lakh in a case of fake trading after he was allegedly added to a WhatsApp group, police said on Friday.

Sunil Kumar reported to the police that he joined a WhatsApp group called Aviva Investors F62, run by Max Burns, on May 8. After observing the group’s activities for 15 days, he opened an account and deposited Rs 12,67,500. He was shown a fund profit of Rs 30 lakh but was asked to deposit more before he could withdraw it. When payments stopped, he realised he’d been scammed and filed a complaint. An FIR has been registered.