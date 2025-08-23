Youth detained for trying to climb Parliament wall

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was apprehended early on Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to scale the boundary wall of the Parliament House complex in the capital, triggering heightened security concerns at one of the country’s most

sensitive locations.

Police said the incident occurred around 5.50 am, when security personnel spotted the individual trying to climb the perimeter wall in an apparent attempt to gain unauthorised entry. The man was intercepted before he could breach the compound, thanks to the swift action of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police personnel deployed at the spot. He was immediately restrained and handed over to the local police for questioning.

Preliminary investigation identified the man as Ram Kumar Bind, a 19-year-old resident of Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh. He had reportedly been working at a factory in Surat, Gujarat, before travelling to Delhi. Officers noted that his behaviour during interrogation indicated possible mental instability, though a medical assessment is underway.

Authorities confirmed that the attempt did not disrupt routine functioning or compromise security inside the complex. However, the incident has prompted fresh scrutiny of potential vulnerabilities around one of the country’s most secure and heavily guarded establishments.

The Parliament House complex is protected by multiple security layers, including surveillance cameras, armed paramilitary units, and police personnel, making unauthorised access extremely difficult.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) said the swift response of the forces demonstrated the effectiveness of the security system. “He was immediately stopped by vigilant CISF and Delhi Police personnel. Police said Bind appears mentally unstable, though all possibilities are being probed. His background is being verified, family questioned, and intelligence inputs examined. Authorities confirmed no breach of Parliament’s security.