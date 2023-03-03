Youth, 19, stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Delhi

New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in northwest Delhi’s Bawana, police said on Thursday.



The police received information from Maharshi Valmiki Hospital around 8.30 pm on Tuesday that a youth who had been brought there with stab wounds was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The victim had multiple injuries on his neck, chest and leg.

He was later identified as Karan, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. He used to work in a cosmetics factory at Sector 4, DSIIDC Bawana, Singh said.

Footage from CCTV cameras showed that around 8.15 pm, Karan was called from his factory by someone who wanted to meet him, the police said. The foreman went inside to call Karan and the victim was seen exiting the factory. After a few minutes, there was chaos and Karan was stabbed, Singh said.

Three suspects have been identified based on local intelligence and investigation is underway, the police added.