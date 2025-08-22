‘Your CM at your doorstep’: Gupta takes ‘Jan Sunwai’ to all Assemblies

New Delhi: A day after she was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines Camp Office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday declared that her weekly ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme will now be organised across all Assembly constituencies of the city rather than being confined to her residence.

Asserting her determination to continue connecting directly with citizens, Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but also in every Assembly of Delhi. Your chief minister, at your doorstep.”

The announcement came even as her office termed the assault a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her.” Gupta, however, insisted that the attack would not deter her from fulfilling her duties. “Every moment of my life and every particle of my body is dedicated to Delhi,” she said, adding, “Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi.”

In her post, Gupta recalled the influence of her late father’s teachings on her approach to adversity. She shared a personal anecdote from her college years when she first learned to drive. “When I was in college, Papa gave me a car to drive. One day, a big accident happened. I got scared and became afraid to even touch the car again. Then Papa said that accidents happen in life, but you can’t stop out of fear. You can’t stop walking on the path,” she wrote.

Gupta said those words continue to guide her even today. “I faced another accident, but I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites,” she emphasised.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the resilience of women in the face of challenges. “Women have double the strength to fight through difficulties and have to pass countless tests to prove themselves. I am ready too!” she stated.

Gupta was attacked on Wednesday morning by a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, Gujarat, who allegedly posed as a complainant before lunging at her during the weekly public meeting. He was overpowered and arrested on the spot, and is currently in police custody.

The incident has already led to sweeping changes in Gupta’s security detail. However, the Chief Minister’s latest statement makes it clear that she intends to continue direct public outreach, even expanding its scope.

Gupta’s move to take the Jan Sunwai programme into assembly constituencies signals not only her defiance in the face of threats but also her effort to strengthen her connect with residents across the city.