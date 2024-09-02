Youngsters can apply for voter ID cards until Sep 2: Hry CEO

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, said that citizens who turned 18 on or before July 1, 2024, and whose names are not yet on the voter list, have a last chance at registering to vote before the Assembly elections by September 2, 2024.



He said that if one’s name is not on the final voter list published on August 27, then one can apply for voter registration by filling out Form 6 through the BLO or the voter

helpline app. ll applications received by September 2 will be processed according

to the rules.