Young man dies after being hit by DTC bus in Azadpur

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident was reported to the Adarsh Nagar police station at around 5.30 pm via a PCR call.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim, identified as Akash, a resident of Sahipur village in Shalimar Bagh, lying on the road in a severely injured condition and was later declared dead, police in a statement said.

The victim was allegedly hit by a speeding DTC bus, following which the driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle. The sudden nature of the collision led to chaos at the site, with locals gathering at the spot soon after the incident.

“A crime team was immediately called to inspect the scene, and a forensic examination of the spot was carried out. The body was later shifted to the BJRM mortuary for postmortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed,” read the statement.

According to the police, preliminary inquiry indicates that the accident occurred on a busy stretch in Azadpur, where traffic congestion and heavy vehicular movement are common during evening hours.

Police are examining whether the victim was crossing the road at the time of the accident or if other factors contributed to the incident.

As part of the probe, multiple police teams have been deployed to identify the offending bus and trace its driver.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby roads and establishments to trace the vehicle’s route and verify the DTC bus involved. Eyewitness statements are being recorded to establish the sequence of events. A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway, officials said.