Yogi reviews preparations for PM Modi’s March 28 inauguration of Noida Airport

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the Noida International Airport to review preparations for its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, officials said. The chief minister also carried out an on-site inspection of arrangements for the inauguration ceremony and later held a review meeting with public representatives and senior officials, issuing necessary directives.

The inauguration of the airport and its cargo terminal, along with the foundation stone laying for a maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) facility, is scheduled to be performed by the prime minister on March 28.

According to an official statement, during the inspection, Adityanath reviewed the route designated for the prime minister’s visit and examined key locations, including the passenger terminal, cargo terminal, rally venue, parking areas, access routes and helipad.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed inauguration preparations, directing seamless arrangements, strong security and infrastructure, and extensive branding to ensure a well-planned, large-scale event with adequate public facilities.