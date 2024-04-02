Yogi campaigns in GB Nagar

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for Lok Sabha elections in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, where he also addressed a gathering of intellectuals at GL Bajaj college in Greater Noida during the ‘Prabudha Sammelan’.



He said that earlier the Gautam Buddh Nagar district was cursed before 2017 as they believed that if a chief minister visits the district, he wouldn’t come again into the reign.

“I was surprised to learn about these beliefs. Then I decided to come and see the fertile area like Gautam Buddha Nagar myself. I got the opportunity to visit here in 2017. After coming here I saw the problems. I thank the public representatives here for raising the issues and the district recognised as a growth engine for the country,” said Yogi.

Before Adityanath’s address, BJP candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat Mahesh Sharma underscored Uttar Pradesh’s pivotal role in India’s economic growth. “Uttar Pradesh is going to contribute significantly in making India the third-largest economic power, with Gautam Buddha Nagar district playing a crucial role,” Sharma stated.

He highlighted that currently 26 percent of the investment made in the state has been made in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The second phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for April 26.