Yogendra Chandolia files complaint against AAP MLA

NEW DELHI: The North-West Delhi MP, Yogendra Chandolia submitted a complaint letter to the DCP at Samaypur Badli Police Station seeking an FIR against AAP MLA Jaibhagwan Upkar. The letter requests action against Upkar and ‘his goons’ for allegedly threatening ‘to kill poor people who are demanding water.’

Yogendra Chandolia accused AAP MLAs of colluding with the tanker mafia, exacerbating Delhi’s water crisis.

He also demanded action against an MLA seen threatening people seeking water in a video on social media. Chandolia stressed the dire need for water in Delhi, particularly affecting the underprivileged. He criticised the MLA for allegedly threatening those who approached him with their water demands.