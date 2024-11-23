Yoga session for traffic police personnel held to counter pollution’s health effects

NEW DELHI: In Delhi, which is reeling from an alarming pollution crisis, coupled with severe air quality hazards, the Delhi Traffic Police took some time from grappling for solutions to provide its personnel with a special yoga session targeting health issues that stem from continuous exposure to pollution. The session was conducted on Thursday at the headquarters of the Delhi Traffic Police in Todapur and covered field staff and officers who manage the city’s choked traffic under increasingly demanding conditions. This was an initiative under the supervision of Ajay Chaudhry, Spl. CP Traffic, Satyavir Katara, Addl. CP/Traffic HQ, and Shashank Jaiswal, DCP/Traffic HQ, where yogic techniques are being geared in traffic police personnel to enhance physical stamina, mental resilience, and well-being. The session was conducted on the theme of asanas and breathing exercises specifically designed in view of typical health problems of traffic policemen, such as respiratory disorders, backaches, and stress, which get aggravated due to too much exposure to air pollutants and long hours of working.

During the course, carefully trained yoga instructors made personnel aware of Kapalbhati, Nadi Shodhana, Sitali Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, and meditation techniques. These were primarily aimed at making them flexible in terms of neck, shoulders, and knees, as these are the common areas that get easily strained when working for a long time standing on roads in traffic police duty. Ajay Chaudhry said that it was an important initiative to clean up the traffic police personnel, who are tirelessly working on the roads that are frequently exposed to bad weather and hazardous pollution. This is part of our constant endeavour to address health issues and ensure their holistic well-being.

Delhi’s air quality has reached emergency levels, with PM2.5 and PM10 exceeding safe limits. Amidst this, the Delhi Traffic Police, working in highly polluted areas, face severe health risks. In response, a wellness drive including yoga, health check-ups, and stress management workshops aims to strengthen their resilience.