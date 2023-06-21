Yoga day for me would be when free yoga classes start in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said yoga day for him would be the day when free yoga classes will be started in the city again.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Tomorrow is International Day of Yoga. This day inspires us to do yoga. Two years ago, the Delhi government started free yoga classes for the people of Delhi. About 17,000 people started doing yoga every day.” “Last year, they stopped these yoga classes. Who benefits from this? Should public welfare programmes like this be stopped? Yoga day for me will be the day when I will again start free yoga classes for my Delhiites,” he said. Hitting out at Kejriwal for his remarks, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said yoga classes were stopped because of non-payment of salaries to yoga teachers. He claimed that making “controversial statements” on auspicious occasions has become a daily routine of the Delhi chief minister.