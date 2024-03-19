Yeongdeok City Mayor visits University of Delhi, extends invitation to VC

New Delhi: The University of Delhi welcomed the Mayor of Yeongdeok City, Korea, Kwangyeol Kim, and his delegation on Monday.



They visited to express gratitude for a donation made by the University’s Vice Chancellor during his attendance at the Hi-Wellness FESTA 2023 in Korea.

During the visit, Mayor Kwangyeol Kim invited the Vice Chancellor to

the Opening Ceremony of the “Yeongdeok International Hi-Wellness FESTA 2024” on October 3, 2024, an event combining traditional Korean Medicine with Indian Ayurveda.

Discussions also focused on potential collaboration in traditional medicinal systems between the two countries, with plans for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the institutions in the near future.