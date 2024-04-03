Yellow Line speed reduction inconveniences Delhi Metro commuters

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, commuters experienced inconvenience due to delayed operations resulting from a temporary speed reduction on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a speed reduction between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur metro stations on this line, which connects Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli, due to ongoing construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.

Officials have indicated that this delay is expected to impact metro train services in this section for approximately one month. The DMRC took to X to caution commuters about the service delay, stating, “A temporary speed restriction of 20 kmph has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. This may cause a slight delay in services.”

A senior metro official mentioned that tunnel construction activities are currently underway in this section. It is anticipated that the construction work will affect train operations between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur until April 30, with the possibility of extension if necessary, the official said.

Vikas Mishra, a commuter, expressed frustration, stating, “I was in a hurry for an office meeting, but the metro suddenly slowed down. Initially, I expected normalcy to resume soon. However, I reached my office half hour late. If this continues, then I have to leave my home early.”