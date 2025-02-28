YEIDA transfers land for International Film City

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday said that they handed over the possession of the land to develop the International Film City project in the Yamuna City to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), M/s Bayview Bhutani Film City Pvt. Ltd, a consortium led by film producer Boney Kapoor for the construction of the first phase of the film city spanning 230 acres in sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

On June 27 last year, Bayview Projects LLP, alongside Bhutani Infra, secured the contract from the UP govt for implementing the initial phase of the project. The consortium presented their preliminary plan on December 24 last year, which underwent scrutiny by the development authority’s planning division and a specialised committee. YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh confirmed that the Land Use Plan / Master Plan was finalised on January 30, and the ROW of the Film City site was transferred to the Concessionaire on February 27, 2025, in accordance with the Concession Agreement provisions.

“The first phase of the film city project spanning 230 acres will have designated zones for film production facilities, commercial establishments, and green spaces. Around 155 acres have been allocated for the core film industry that will have film production studios, sound stages, post-production units, and related infrastructure,” Singh said. Speaking on the occasion, Kapoor highlighted that the arrangements in the film city would help reduce production costs. He said that the need for significant investments in filmmaking equipment such as cameras, trolleys, cranes, and lights, all of which will be provided on-site to eliminate the need for filmmakers to bring them from outside. He also informed that the Film City will offer air-conditioned indoor shooting spaces, including 40,000-60,000 sq ft studio floors for larger sets.

Following possession transfer, the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh’s film city is expected in March.

The project, featuring studios, a film university, hotels, and theme parks, aims to boost filmmaking and tourism, leveraging proximity to Mathura, Vrindavan, and Agra.