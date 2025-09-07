YEIDA to transform 29 villages near Noida international airport

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Saturday announced the launch of a project to transform 29 villages surrounding the under-construction Noida International Airport into model villages. Officials said that a detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared for these villages, and work is underway in a phased manner.

YEIDA’s CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the project is aimed at creating holistic rural infrastructure and improving the quality of life for residents. “The rural communities of Jewar are the foundation of the region’s growth. The International Airport and the upcoming world-class projects owe their development to the land and support of local farmers. It is our responsibility to ensure these villages benefit directly from the progress they’ve enabled,” Singh said.

According to YEIDA officials, development work has been completed in nine villages, while the tender process is in progress for 11 more villages. The entire project is targeted for completion by December 2026, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 350 crore, said officials.

A senior YEIDA official said, “This initiative is not just about infrastructure but about creating sustainable, self-reliant villages with modern amenities, improved connectivity, and better living standards.”

The decision was taken in YEIDA’s 86th board meeting, chaired by Industrial Development Department Principal Secretary and YEIDA Chairman Alok Kumar.

According to officials, YEIDA recorded receipts of Rs 1,307.94 crore in FY 2024-25 (up to August 31, 2024) and

Rs 1,314.10 crore till August 31, 2025, in the current fiscal. The authority has set a target of Rs 2,063.41 crore for FY 2025-26.

YEIDA board approved residential plot allotments under the 7% Abadi Plot Policy in 29 villages, including Rampur Bangar, Gujarpur, Chholas, Gunpura, and Mathurapur. Out of 6,260 applications, 4,171 plots have already been allotted.

Among infrastructure decisions, YEIDA will construct a cow shelter near Agra at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore, along with a 2.2-km approach road. The board also cleared the revised design of a new YEIDA office building in Sector 18, incorporating sustainable and earthquake-resistant features.

The board approved plans to develop a logistics and warehousing hub near Jewar Airport in Sector 8.