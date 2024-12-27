YEIDA to open draw for 451 plots

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will open draws to allot 451 residential plots near the upcoming Noida International Airport on Friday. The scheme has received extraordinary response as a total of 1.12 lakh applications have been submitted for merely 451 plots, generating a revenue of approximately Rs 4,800 crore from registrations alone.

According to officials, allotment of plots will be done through a manual method (through slips) on December 27, from 10 am in the presence of allotment committee and supervisors at India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida.

“The photography and videography of the entire draw will be broadcast live on the Authority’s Facebook Page/ YouTube/ Doordarshan (UP) and other electronic media through live streaming,” said a senior YEIDA officer.

The scheme, which commenced on October 31 and concluded on November 30, offers plots in Sector 24A along the Yamuna Expressway. These plots are situated proximate to key infrastructure projects, including the Noida International Airport, the proposed Film City in Sector 21, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The plots in the scheme are in five size categories: 120 sqm, 162 sqm, 200 sqm, 250 sqm, and 260 sqm, with prices established at Rs 25,900 per sq m. The smallest plot costs Rs 31.08 lakh, while the largest is priced at Rs 67.34 lakh, excluding additional

charges and taxes.

The 200 sq m category received the most applications (48,266), while the 260 sq m plots had the least (1,333). Colliers India reports that Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway is one of India’s fastest-growing real estate markets, with land prices rising 40 per cent over the past five years. Prices increased from Rs 5,000 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 7,000 in 2024, with projections reaching Rs 10,482 by 2030.