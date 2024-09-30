YEIDA to increase toll rates from October 1

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to increase the toll rates for all vehicle categories starting from October 1.

This decision comes after a two-year gap since the last revision in September 2022, and follows the takeover of Jaypee Infratech Ltd by Mumbai-based Suraksha Group. The revised rates are likely to affect both regular commuters and tourists traveling to Agra and Mathura.

Under the new toll structure, motorcycles will experience a 20 per cent increase, with rates rising from Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.5 per kilometer. Private cars and other light four-wheelers will see a 13.5 per cent hike, with the toll increasing from Rs 2.6 to Rs 2.95 per kilometer.

Light commercial vehicles, such as small trucks and mini-buses, will face a 10.8 per cent rise, with the rate going up from Rs 4.15 to Rs 4.6. Buses and heavy trucks will encounter a 10.7 per cent jump, with the toll changing from Rs 8.45 to Rs 9.35. Multi-axle trucks and oversized vehicles will have to pay the highest toll, with the revised rates now at Rs 14.25 and Rs 18.35, respectively.

Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of YEIDA, stated that the toll revision was part of the resolution plan submitted by Suraksha during the takeover of Jaypee.

“The plan, approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), includes a provision for annual toll hikes. The revision of rates had been on hold for more than a year, and the Authority had sought a report from Jaypee detailing its revenue collection and traffic forecasts on the expressway, considering the upcoming international airport in Jewar. However, the rates remained unchanged during this period” said Singh. Jaypee Infratech, the company that constructed the expressway in 2012, had also secured land to develop 30,000 flats in Noida and Greater Noida. However, the company fell into financial distress, and after a lengthy legal battle in NCLT and NCLAT, Suraksha acquired the debt-ridden company in June this year.

An annual toll hike was one of the conditions set by Suraksha. Initially, the UP government approved toll hikes annually when the expressway became operational in 2012. In January 2015, the state government asked YEIDA to take over the responsibility of determining toll adjustments. Officials expect the revised rates to increase daily collections to around Rs 1 crore.