YEIDA to develop 35-km green corridor to Noida Int’l Airport

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has proposed to develop a green corridor along the Yamuna Expressway enabling visitors to experience a green and beautiful corridor, said officials.

As per officials, the authority plans to establish a 35 km green belt leading to Noida Airport, with an investment of Rs 692. A sixty-metre wide road connects to the Yamuna Authority sectors, running parallel to the Yamuna Expressway, separated by a hundred-metre wide green belt.

The green belt transformation will stretch from the Sector 17A entrance to Noida Airport. According to Chief Executive Officer Dr Arunvir Singh, the authority will introduce diverse plant species to enhance the aesthetic appeal.

The development includes musical fountains, seating arrangements, sculptures, and theme-based landscaping with pedestrian footpaths. Local residents will have access to these green spaces for leisure activities.

YEIDA officials also informed that the fuel pipeline project from Faridabad, Haryana to Jewar is in its final stage of completion. Bharat Petroleum has installed a 34-kilometre underground pipeline for aviation turbine fuel (ATF), connecting Pyala depots to Noida Airport. The pipeline installation beneath the Jewar canal to the airport’s oil depots, spanning 1.2 km, is nearly finished.

The fuel supply system will be operational once the connection is established. Following a recent review, the Chief Secretary has set June 30 as the deadline for completing all construction work.