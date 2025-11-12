YEIDA to allot 100 acres to New Holland for new tractor and engine manufacturing unit

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is set to allot 100 acres of land to global tractor manufacturing giant New Holland in Sector 8D, near the upcoming Noida International Airport,for setting up a large-scale manufacturing facility. The project, involving an investment of around ₹5,000 crore,is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for the region’s youth, officials said on Tuesday.

According to YEIDA officials, the authority has already issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to New Holland, which plans to establish a new plant for manufacturing tractor engines and related agricultural equipment at the proposed site. The investment proposal has been forwarded to Invest UP,the state government’s investment facilitation agency, for final approval. Once cleared by the state government, the formal land allotment process will commence, officials confirmed.

“Many leading companies are showing keen interest in setting up units near the upcoming Noida International Airport, which is emerging as a major industrial and logistics hub,” said RK Singh ,Chief Executive Officer of YEIDA.

“On Monday, New Holland submitted its proposal seeking 100 acres of land to establish its new unit in the region. The project will bring in substantial investment and employment opportunities for local youth,” Singh added.

The development marks a significant step in YEIDA’s ongoing efforts to attract global and domestic investors to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Area,leveraging its strategic location and connectivity advantages. The authority has been promoting the region as an emerging hub for automobile, aerospace, and electronics manufacturing.

Notably, New Holland already operates a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida,producing tractors and other farm equipment for the Indian and export markets.

The proposed new plant near the airport will further strengthen the company’s manufacturing base and enhance its capacity to serve the growing farm equipment market in India,one of the largest in the world.

Officials said the move is also expected to boost the local economy and support the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘One District, One Product (ODOP)’initiatives aimed at promoting industrial growth and employment in Uttar Pradesh.