YEIDA readies 973-plot scheme near Jewar

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is preparing to launch a major residential plot scheme offering 973 plots across three sectors 15C, 18 and 24A located close to the Jewar airport. Officials expect over two lakh applications for the scheme due to its prime location and rapid development in the region.

According to YEIDA officials, the scheme has already been submitted to UP RERA for registration. Once approval is received, the authority will formally launch the allotment process in the New Year. The plots will be available in various categories with 481 plots of 200 sq metres being the highest in number. Out of the total ,373 plots have been reserved for the general category, while the remaining will be allocated to farmer and industrial categories based on existing norms.

The authority highlighted that the proposed plots lie in close proximity to the Jewar Airport, where flight operations are expected to begin in the coming months. With major infrastructure projects such as the Film City and logistics hubs also progressing rapidly, demand for housing in the region has been rising sharply. YEIDA believes that developing smaller residential plots will accelerate settlement around the airport region and support planned urban growth. Categories for allocation will be divided as ,Farmer quota 17.5 per cent, Industrial Unit quota 5 per cent, General category 75.5 per cent.

Officials said the scheme has been designed to make housing accessible to common citizens seeking affordable living options near the state’s fastest growing economic zone.