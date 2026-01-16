YEIDA plans Japanese Industrial City

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has initiated the process to develop a Japanese Industrial City near the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said on Thursday.

A YEIDA delegation will hold a key meeting with Japanese entrepreneurs in New Delhi on January 16 in association with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Representatives of several Japanese companies are expected to attend and share inputs on the planning and development of the proposed industrial city.

“The purpose of the meeting is to understand the expectations and requirements of Japanese investors so that the project can be shaped accordingly,” said Shailendra Bhatia, Additional CEO, YEIDA.

He added that feedback from Japanese firms would help align infrastructure, land use and facilities with their business and living needs.

The proposed Japanese Industrial City will be developed over 395 hectares near the airport and aims to attract major Japanese manufacturing and technology firms through world-class infrastructure and a business- friendly ecosystem.

To study best practices, YEIDA CEO R K Singh visited Neemrana in Rajasthan, a Japanese industrial zone, as officials consult firms on plots, sectors and possible mixed-use development.