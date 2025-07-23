YEIDA orders demolition of illegal projs in Noid Int’l Airport’s development zone

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched an investigation into unauthorised housing development projects within its designated area, specifically near the forthcoming Noida International Airport, said officials.

According to YEIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rakesh Kumar Singh the unauthorised projects are being developed on land designated for planned urban and industrial development, potentially disrupting the area’s development plans.

“We have directed inspections in our notified area for effective action against unauthorised construction. If our teams find any unauthorised construction, they are told to demolish it immediately and free the encroachment,” Singh said. The investigation comes after discovering unlawful colonies being constructed by unauthorised occupants in the Tappal area, where investors from neighbouring cities are being enticed to purchase unapproved plots.

The CEO has assigned Shailendra Singh, officer on special duty in the land department, to conduct site inspections. “We have directed the land department staff to also act against those who are behind such construction,” he added.

The authority also plans to issue public notices warning against unauthorised projects.

“We have also directed the land department to issue appeals advising people to not get lured by unauthorised housing projects promising unrealistic returns in a short time,” Singh said.

“People should stay away from investing in such schemes not approved by authority”.