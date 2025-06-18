YEIDA opens plot applications for schools, hosps near Airport

Greater Noida: Starting today, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will accept applications to allocate plots near the forthcoming Noida International Airport for educational and healthcare facilities, said officials.

“We have planned to allot land for three nursery schools, three creches, and four hospitals, along with a dedicated plot for a child welfare and maternity centre. The development of such facilities is vital in a newly planned city, especially considering the Noida International Airport becoming operational soon. As the airport begins to attract professionals, workers, and families from across the region, it becomes essential to provide educational and healthcare services to support a growing residential population,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida, said.

Officials said that the applications will be accepted until July 17. According to officials, the nursery school plots will be situated in sectors 17, 22D, and 18, spanning 1,000 sqm, 1,400 sqm, and 1,300 sqm respectively.

The authority has fixed the allotment rate at Rs 18,030 per sqm, resulting in total premiums of Rs 1.8 crore, ₹2.5 crore, and Rs 2.3 crore. Three 1,000sqm plots in Sector 18 have been designated for creches, each valued at Rs 1.8 crore, officials confirmed.

The authority has designated four plots for hospitals: two in Sector 18 measuring 6,378sqm and 5,300sqm, one 10,900sqm plot in Sector 20, and a 27,330sqm plot in Sector 22E. These hospital plots are priced at Rs 27,330 per sqm, with total premiums of Rs 14 crore, Rs 17 crore, Rs 29

crore and Rs 27 crore.

“These plots are strategically located near major upcoming infrastructure projects including the Noida International Airport, Film City, MotoGP track, Medical Device Park, Electronics Manufacturing Centre, MSME Apparel & Handicraft Park, and Toy Park, making them attractive for long-term social and economic development,” Singh added.

A 5,000sqm plot in Sector 20 has been set aside for a Child Welfare and Maternity Centre, with a reserve price of

Rs 13 crore. The allocation process will be conducted through online bidding, requiring applicants to submit 10 per cent of the premium as earnest money with their applications.