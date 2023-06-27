YEIDA okays land acquisition & infra development projects

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), held its 77th board meeting on Monday and took several key important decisions to benefit its allotees along with giving in-principle approval for various infrastructure projects.



The board has taken a major decision in favor of home-buyers, by opening the registry of stuck projects after issuing part-completion certificates for various builder’s group housing projects. “We have set a target to get a registry of as many as 3,876 units done by May 31, 2024. For getting the registry of these units, the allottees can now directly pay their lease rent and compensation to authority to get their registry done. Till now, registries of 1,280 such units have been done which includes units from ATS builder projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA.

The YEIDA board has extended the last date to apply for lease deeds without penalty. “A total of 43 agendas were discussed in the meeting which are mainly focused on benefitting the allottees. The YEIDA board has decided to extend the last date of applying for the lease deed without any penalty by September 30 for complete projects while for the projects that are under-construction, this time frame has been extended to 31st March 2024,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty (OSD), YEIDA while adding that the decision is going to benefit as many as 35, 000 allottees.

Among the other major decisions, the board has given approval for the acquisition of 3,240 acres of land in Sector 9, Sector 11, and Tappal Bajna, along with the construction of two expressways and a railway track.

As per officials, under the proposed plans, YEIDA will acquire 820 acres in Sector 9, 800 acres in Sector 11, and 1,620 acres in Tappal Bajna. A hub of universities will be developed under an educational center on this land with the development of industries on the other portion of land. In Tappal Bajna, adjacent to the Noida International Airport, the authority plans to establish country-specific industrial and manufacturing towns, with a focus on attracting Japanese or Korean investors.

In order to boost connectivity in the region, the authority will construct two expressways spanning approximately 18-20 kilometres between Noida International Airport and Chola railway station on the Delhi-Howrah line, instead of one as earlier planned. Additionally, a 16-kilometre railway track will be integrated into the project, connecting the two destinations. This railway track will also merge with the route of the Orbital train route from Palwal to Khurja.

