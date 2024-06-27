YEIDA: New interchanges to link Yamuna e-way with Film City

Greater Noida: Aiming to provide a seamless commute to the upcoming Film City near Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided Yamuna Expressway to be directly connected with the film city, said officials on Wednesday.



“Two new interchanges on both sides of Yamuna Expressway have been planned to connect film city with Yamuna expressway. This will provide a dedicated route to vehicles transporting heavy goods and machinery to Film City along with private vehicles and allottees of sector 18 and 20 along the e-way,” said Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA.

As per officials, presently, the connectivity from Yamuna Expressway is provided to industrial sectors.

“Once Film City gets operational, there will be heavy traffic on these interchanges causing huge inconvenience. Separate entry and exit points are required to cater this need. This will also benefit those commuting to the airport,” added Singh.

The decision was taken in YEIDA’s 81st board meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Anil Sagar, Principal Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, GoUP and Chairman YEIDA. CEO Arun Vir Singh, CEO Noida Authority Lokesh M, CEO Greater Noida Authority Ravi Kumar NG and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

A total of 37 proposals were tabled in the meeting out of which 33 proposals have been approved by the board.

The board has also decided to select experienced and big contractors in future to develop a new sector in YEIDA city in an area of 25 acres or more.

“Inexperienced contractors using substandard materials have caused huge losses,” said a senior officer.

“To address this, experienced contractors known for quality work will now handle new sector developments, ensuring better infrastructure like electricity, water, roads, drains, and parks. This will provide better facilities to the allottees,” added the officer.

The board has also cancelled land allotment of Supertech builders and Sunworld builder groups in sector 22D over no payment of dues.