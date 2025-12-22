YEIDA moves to cancel 130 plots as allottees fail to complete registration

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to cancel the allotment of 130 industrial plots in Greater Noida after the allottees failed to complete mandatory registration despite repeated notices.

YEIDA issued notices to 366 industrial plot allottees last month , directing them to complete the registration process within a stipulated time. The notices warned that failure to comply would invite strict action, including cancellation of allotment. After reviewing the responses received, the authority found that only 76 allottees have completed registration so far.

“Around 58 allottees responded to the notices but failed to submit the required documents needed to complete registration.The cases of the remaining allottees are pending due to various reasons, including documentation issues and non-responsiveness,” said officials Based on the current status YEIDA has identified 130 plots where norms have been violated and cancellation proceedings will be initiated.

In many cases, the industrial plots were allotted several years ago, yet neither registration has been completed nor any industrial activity has begun on the land. Such delays defeat the purpose of industrial development and hamper planned growth in the region, officials added.

“A meeting will soon be held at the authority level to review all pending cases. Based on the outcome, the process for cancellation of allotments will be initiated. Action would be taken in accordance with rules against allottees who have failed to respond to repeated notices,” said YEIDA additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Nagendra Pratap Singh.

He clarified that the authority’s objective is not to harass genuine allottees but to ensure that industrial plots are utilised for the purpose for which they were allotted.

“We have appealed to allottees to complete the registration process within the given time and to inform the authority if they are facing any genuine difficulties,” Singh added.