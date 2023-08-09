YEIDA launches residential plots scheme

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) launched a residential plots scheme on Tuesday with nearly 1,184 plots of varied sizes included in the scheme.



As per officials, the brochure containing the application is available on the website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com by paying Rs 500 + 18 per cent GST. Applicants can apply through an online method, said officials.

“In a major opportunity for buyers to invest in Yamuna City, a scheme of residential plots has been launched. The plots are situated in Sector 16, 17 and 20 adjacent to the Yamuna Expressway. The rate has been fixed at Rs 24,600 sq. mtr for plots measuring 120 sqm to 4000 sqm. The allotment will be made through draw,” said a senior YEIDA officer.

The opening date of the scheme is August 8 and the applications can be submitted till September 1st. The draw for the scheme will be opened on October 18, 2023.

The major attractions of the locality are proposed Noida International Film City, Pod Taxi service, Medical Device Park, Dedicated MSME, Apparel, Handicraft and Toy Park, F1 Moto GP race track.

Huge turnout of investors and buyers can be seen towards the scheme as on the first day itself, more than 1,500 applications have been received in a single day.