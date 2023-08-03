YEIDA launches ready-to-move flat scheme in Greater Noida

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), has launched a ready-to-move residential flat scheme in sector 22D of Greater Noida along Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday. As per officials, there are a total of 462 units of 2BHK flats each of 1074. 88 sqft. The cost of each flat has been fixed at Rs 42.34 lakh which is located in G+16 floor building.

“The applications can be made online through the authority’s website — www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com. An application form of Rs 500+GST has to be submitted. A registration amount of Rs 4.23 lakh shall be paid. The brochure can be downloaded online which has all the necessary details. The allotment of each unit will be done through a draw system,” said a senior YEIDA officer. The site is located close to upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, F1 race track, MSME apparel handicraft and Toy Park, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, medical device park, International Film City with POD taxi service nearby.