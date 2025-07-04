YEIDA launches institutional plot scheme

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has initiated a new scheme for institutional plots, offering land parcels for educational establishments including schools, colleges and universities, said officials.

Officials said that the scheme commenced on July 1 and the applications were accepted till July 31. There are a total 15 institutional plots of different sizes. Ten plots are designated for schools up to Class 12, situated across Sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22E.

The plots allocated for schools range between 8,000 and 14,100 square metres (sqms). Five larger plots, ranging from 27,000 to 83,000 sqms, have been reserved for higher educational institutions, such as universities, medical colleges, engineering colleges, management institutes, sports colleges and integrated residential colleges.

These are located in Sectors 17A, 13 and 22E. The total reserve prices for individual plots under the scheme range from around ₹13 crore for smaller school plots to nearly ₹105 crore for the largest university plots,” said Yeida’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia.

The qualified applicants will be announced on August 28. The allocation will be finalised through an e-auction on September 4, officials informed.

“The initiative aims to enhance educational facilities near the upcoming Noida International Airport, with expectations of the area becoming a significant institutional centre. Interested parties can access detailed information, eligibility requirements and application procedures on Yeida’s official website,” OSD Bhatia said.