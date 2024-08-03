YEIDA launches group housing plot scheme

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced a new scheme offering 19 plots for development to promote group housing in sectors 17, 18, and 22D.

Applications are open until August 30, with plots priced at Rs 32,375 per square meter. Bidding will start on September 30.

YEIDA has imposed restrictions, excluding builders with previous defaults or incomplete projects, requiring at least 25% completion of earlier projects for eligibility. Eight plots are reserved for hospitals, nursing homes, and schools, with larger plots (over 10,000 square meters) priced at Rs 22,770 per square meter to encourage larger facilities. Additionally, a 5,000 square meter plot is designated for a child welfare and

maternity center.