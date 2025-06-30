YEIDA launches ₹60 cr village development plan

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has initiated infrastructure development plan in 107 villages of Greater Noida, investing Rs 60 crore to develop essential amenities.

According to officials, among these, 29 villages are being transformed into smart villages. To support educational advancement, the authority plans to establish e-libraries in 53 villages, facilitating competitive exam preparation for young residents along with developing 29 villages into smart villages,” said a senior YEIDA officer. “Smart village development has reached completion in eight locations out of the planned 29 villages. Work continues in 11 villages while detailed project reports are finalised for the remaining 10 villages. The authority comprehensive improvements will include water supply, road maintenance, and drainage systems across all these villages,” the official added.

The development work has been completed for village Mirzapur, Dugarpur, Rilkha, Achheja Burjug, Salarpur, Rustompur, Moojikheda, Chapardgarh, Muradgarhi and Gunpura villages. Apart from these, action is being initiated to carry out development work in Pachokra, Chandpur, Usmanpur, Fatehpur Atta, Chakveerampur, Chak Jalalabad, Dhanori, Parsaul, Rabupura, Kadarpur and Bhatta villages in the coming year.

Under the smart village scheme, the authority will construct all internal roads of a village, lay the proper drainage network to channel rainwater, lay sewer lines to flush out the wastewater, deliver piped drinking water to each house, build community centres, sports grounds and other facilities on par with the urban areas, said officials.

The authority is proceeding with field inspections and development initiatives across these locations. “All village primary and junior high schools are undergoing renovation. Five villages now have completed libraries, constructed at Rs 1.25 crore which demonstrate progress towards educational infrastructure enhancement,” the officer further said. The authority will soon start hand pump water supply, road repairs, drain clearing, and pond restoration in remaining villages.