YEIDA invites applications for five categories of plots via Nivesh Mitra Portal

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has invited applications for five categories of plots in sector 28 through the Nivesh Mitra Portal.



According to officials, the premium of plots has been fixed, ranging from Rs 28.17 crore to Rs 176 crore, while the registration fee of plots has been fixed according to different categories, between Rs 2.81 crore and Rs 17.67 crore.

“Due to proximity to Jewar Airport, International Film City, Yamuna Expressway, and Buddha Circuit, those who wants to set up industries in the area will get the benefit of all the facilities, including better connectivity and the first world-class project of its kind in India in the form of the Pod Transit System. Interested applicants can apply for plots in this project until October 26, 2023,” a senior YEIDA officer said.

The plots are available on the rate of allotment per square meter, Preferential Location Charge (PLC), registration amount, and total premium has been provided. Moreover, the rate allotment per square meter for plotting number D-1 of Rs 1.25 lakh square meter in Sector 28 of Greater Noida has been fixed at Rs 12,786. On this, the registration amount, according to 10 percent PLC, has been fixed at Rs 17.67 crore. At the same time, the total premium has been fixed at Rs 176.73 crore (including PLC), which is the highest.