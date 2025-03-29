YEIDA increases residential land prices by 25%, industrial by 10%

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has increased the land prices across various categories by 10-25 per cent in the financial year 2025-26, as part of its broader strategy to fund increased farmer compensation, major infrastructure developments and enhancement of urban facilities.

“Keeping in mind the 38 per cent increased land compensation for farmers from previous Rs 3,100 sqm to Rs 4,300 sqm and major infrastructure developments, the property rates have also been increased across all categories—residential, institutional, and industrial. The revised rates will come into effect from April 1,” said Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA.

The property rates of residential areas have increased by 25 per cent, industrial area 10 per cent, institutional area 12 per cent, and medical device sector 5 per cent. Additionally, group housing society property rates also underwent modification.

The decision was taken in YEIDA’s 84th board meeting held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary for Industrial Development and YEIDA Chairman. “A total of 23 proposals were discussed in the meeting out of which 21 proposals have been approved. Two proposals will be put in the next board meeting after doing needful modifications,” Singh informed.

After receiving Uttar Pradesh government’s nod, the YEIDA board has sanctioned the increase of farmers’ compensation from Rs 3,100 per square metre to Rs 4,300 per square metre. This revised compensation shall be applicable across all projects in villages falling under YEIDA jurisdiction, accompanied by a 7 per cent plot allocation to farmers.

The board has also approved land allocation to ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) for establishing medical institutes, medical colleges and cancer hospitals.

The CEO stated that the development will benefit 2.5 crore people, particularly 6-7 crore labourers needing medical care. The board approved 470 CISF flats in Sector 22 and a 7,000 sqm cowshed in Dhanodi to manage stray animals near Jewar Airport.