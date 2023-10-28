YEIDA holds pre-bid meeting for Int’l Film City project

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) held a pre-bid meeting of the upcoming International Film City project on Thursday evening which was presided by Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, Government of Uttar Pradesh.



In the meeting, the interested applicants participated through offline and online modes. They were suggested to submit the project presentation and project report along with the bid document. The first project was presented by the authority’s consulting firm M/s CBRE. YEIDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arun Veer Singh also interacted with the participants present in the program and was also informed about the Building Bye Laws of the Authority. The authority officials also responded to the points raised by the prospective bidders. Mohinder Walia, representatives of Korean film company Securio demanded that the successful bidder be given the facility of roll-off in the next phases of the 1,000 acre Film City project so that the winning bidder can get financial security. Several other points were raised in the meeting by participants.

“The points or queries raised in this pre-bid meeting will be prepared by the authority’s advisory body CBRE and uploaded after approval from the competent level,” said CEO Singh.

Film producer from the Indian film industry KC Bokadia, Vinay Mittal, Director, T-Series, Milap Kapoor, Vipul D Shah Group representative, Bhutani Group and other senior government and authority officers were present in the meeting.

The Film City is to be developed over 1,000 acres of land in YEIDA Sector 21, along the Yamuna Expressway. Earlier, it was envisaged to be built in one go. But as suggested by the investors, it will now be developed in three phases, with the first phase spread over 230 acres.