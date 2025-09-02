YEIDA: Hathras Phase two plan to drive industry, housing push

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has initiated the process of preparing the Master Plan 2041 for the Hathras Urban Centre (Phase 2), said officials.

The project aims to transform Hathras into a modern industrial and residential hub, with a focus on large-scale manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “The master plan will serve as a blueprint for population growth, employment generation, infrastructure development, land use, and environmental conservation till 204,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Covering 2,000–4,000 hectares across 66 villages of Sasni tehsil, the plan will finalise the area during the initial stages. Yeida floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) on Friday to hire a consultant, with bids due by October 6 and technical evaluation scheduled for October 8.

“The selected consultant will get eight months, excluding state approval time, to complete the plan,” Singh added

Officials said the Sasni-Hathras Urban Centre, located in southeastern Yeida Phase 2, will leverage Hathras’ agricultural strengths, existing industries, and connectivity through NH-93, SH-33, and

Hathras Junction.

“It will also benefit from the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar)and Yamuna Expressway corridor. The plan will focus on filling gaps in roads, electricity, water, sewerage, healthcare, and civic amenities, while promoting sustainable use of natural resources,” Singh further added

Hathras currently has over 10,293 registered MSMEs and cottage units, including pulse mills, asafoetida and pickle units, hosiery, handicrafts, glass beads, anklets, carpets, and metal craft. It also has cold storages, a bottling plant, a dairy, and BPCL’s LPG unit.

Approved in March 2025, Phase 2 of Yeida’s Master Plan covers Hathras, Mathura, Aligarh, and Agra.