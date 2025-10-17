Yeida greenlights ₹1,700 cr Airport rd proj

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has approved a ₹1,700 crore project to construct a 25-kilometre-long road connecting Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to the Noida International Airport.

This new route will offer the first road connectivity to the airport from the eastern side, significantly improving access for thousands of commuters.

The proposed road will originate from the 130-metre-wide road in Greater Noida West near Char Murti and touch the Noida airport near the upcoming aviation and cargo hub. It will pass through key locations including Sirsa, Aleda, and Thora villages, and various newly developed sectors under Yeida (Yamuna City).

The alignment for the route is nearly final, and land acquisition will begin soon, said Yeida CEO RK Singh.

Of the ₹1,700 crore budget, ₹1,400 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition across 812 acres, while over ₹300 crore is estimated for construction.

The project will be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which has been roped in by Yeida for its implementation.

“This new road will decongest the Yamuna Expressway and provide seamless connectivity from Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West to the airport, making travel more efficient for residents and businesses alike,” said Singh.

In addition to the 25-km road, Yeida and the Greater Noida Authority are jointly planning a 3-km link road to further boost inter-corridor connectivity.

The 3-km road from Sirsa to Alauda will skirt the airport hub and link to the proposed Palwal–Khurja Expressway, boosting real estate and industrial growth in Yeida sectors and Yamuna City with direct airport access.