YEIDA frees govt land worth Rs 230 crore

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) conducted a major anti-encroachment drive in Dankaur village, located in the Sadar tehsil area, and freed nearly 46,000 square metres of government land worth Rs 230 crore from illegal occupation, said officials. The operation was led by Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Singh, with support from local police, the district administration and multiple departments of the Authority.

“Several individuals had been occupying the land illegally for a long time. During a recent field inspection, the encroachment was identified, following which notices were issued to the occupants,” Singh said. However, even after the deadline lapsed, the encroachers failed to vacate the land, making the enforcement action unavoidable. The authority teams under heavy police protection, deployed JCB machines to demolish illegal structures and clear the area. During the drive, officials removed around 35 permanent and temporary structures, including boundary walls and makeshift huts made of brick and thatch. The team also levelled the fields to erase all remaining markings of encroachment.

Authorities stated that the reclaimed land falls under the high-value category and will play a significant role in YEIDA’s future development projects.