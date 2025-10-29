YEIDA fast-tracks land acquisition for ‘Apparel Park’ proj in Sector 29

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has accelerated the process of acquiring the remaining 94 acres of land for its ambitious Apparel Park project in Sector 29, said officials. The move aims to resolve land shortage issues and ensure timely completion of the mega industrial projects

planned in the area.

YEIDA chief executive officer (CEO) R K Singh said the authority is committed to completing the project within the stipulated time frame to promote business growth and create large-scale employment opportunities, particularly for the youth. “We have expedited the purchase of the remaining land so that the Apparel Park becomes operational as per schedule,” Singh said.

Of the total 175 acres earmarked for the Apparel Park, 81 acres have already been allotted to investors. So far, 65 lease deeds have been executed, 61 allottees have completed registry formalities, and 43 have taken possession of their plots. Building plans for 16 units have been approved, and construction work is underway at seven sites.

Officials said the latest land procurement will help the authority deliver all pending projects and enable faster development of basic infrastructure in the sector. Once the remaining land is acquired, YEIDA also plans to launch a fresh plot allotment scheme for textile and garment industries.

The project has drawn significant investor interest, especially from export-oriented apparel firms, owing to its proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, which will offer improved logistics and connectivity.

Designed as a self-contained ecosystem, the Apparel Park is expected to generate over 3 lakh jobs—70 per cent of them for women—and integrate manufacturing, packaging, testing, and

export facilities.

The project is also set to strengthen Gautam Budh Nagar’s status as a major garment manufacturing hub.