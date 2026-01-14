YEIDA earmarks 500 acres in Sector 11 for AI & fintech hub

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has earmarked around 500 acres of land in Sector 11 for the development of a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech hub.

Officials said on Tuesday that the fintech hub, spread over nearly 250 acres, is currently at the Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation stage. The consultancy work is being carried out by Cushman and Wakefield.

“While preparing the DPR, key aspects such as land use, connectivity, economic development and social infrastructure are being given due consideration,” said R.K. Singh, Chief Executive Officer of YEIDA.

The selected agency will be responsible for infrastructure planning, preparing a viable implementation framework, and assisting in attracting investments as well as companies from India and abroad. While YEIDA will primarily provide land and regulatory support, the agency will play a crucial role in project execution and industry outreach.

With the acquisition of most of the land already completed, the Authority is now shifting its focus towards attracting domestic and global firms to set up operations in the proposed hub, officials said.

Apart from the AI and fintech hub, land parcels will also be allotted to data centre operators, banking technology companies, stock market service providers and firms engaged in financial software development. Officials said the project is part of a broader strategy to position Yamuna City as a technology-driven growth zone, in line with the Uttar Pradesh government’s emphasis on promoting AI-based industries in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring regions.

“Sector 11 was identified keeping in mind its connectivity and proximity to emerging industrial and institutional clusters along the Yamuna Expressway corridor. Given the infrastructure-intensive nature of AI-based enterprises, the development plan places strong emphasis on robust physical infrastructure, advanced computing systems, high-capacity power supply and large-scale data handling capabilities. Data centres have therefore been included as a key component of the proposed hub to support AI-driven operations and financial technology platforms,” Singh added.