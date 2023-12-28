YEIDA demolition drive against illegal construction near Noida int’l airport

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) carried out an intensive demolition drive against illegal construction near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar on Tuesday.

Officials said that some colonisers were illegally developing colonies in the area and were selling plots to people at cheap rates.

As per officials, a total of seven illegally developing colonies were demolished with the help of JCB machines. The authority team has freed around 63,763 square meters of land with a market value of around Rs 128 crore.

With the airport getting ready for operations, the colonisers are actively developing illegal colonies in the area duping people with their lifetime hard earned savings. The areas where these colonies are being developed are notified by YEIDA where any such construction is banned.

The demolition drive was led by Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Shailendra Kumar Singh. The drive was carried out in the villages of Jewar Bangar, Mangrauli and Mevla Gopalgarh.

“Selling colony or plot without the permission of the authority is prohibited in the notified area. People should refrain from investing in such illegal colonies as the authority won’t take any responsibility in future. They would lose their money and dream of a home. On Tuesday, the authority and the police took joint action against encroachment. Action is being taken to register an FIR against the encroaching colonisers,” said OSD Singh.