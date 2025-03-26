YEIDA demolishes 32 illegal buildings

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and district administration demolished 32 buildings deemed illegal in Jewar area of Greater Noida in vicinity of upcoming Noida International Airport on Monday, said officials.

According to YEIDA’s officer on special duty, Shailendra Singh, “On Monday, a demolition drive was carried out in the villages such as Ramner, Sabauta and Kishorepur under the Jewar Tehsil of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. It began at 2 pm and continued for four hours. The drive was carried out peacefully, no protest was seen.”

A senior YEIDA officer said that the landowners had conducted unauthorised construction on the YEIDA’s notified area without required permissions, violating the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act, 1976.

Despite receiving notices, the landowners allegedly continued with the illegal construction work, officials informed.

The demolition targeted structures allegedly built on unlawfully occupied land designated for the Noida International Airport’s third phase in Jewar. The airport’s third phase expansion requires acquisition of 2053 hectares across 14 villages. Notably, the development of Noida International Airport Phase-III faces challenges due to land disputes, leading Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to take action against unauthorised construction near the airport site.

Officials said landowners continued construction, expecting compensation despite assurances of fair payment.