YEIDA CEO calls for ban on entry of tractor-trolleys after accident on Yamuna e-way

Greater Noida: A 58-year old woman and her 30-year old daughter were stuck inside their car for a couple of hours after the car collided into a brick-laden tractor from behind on the Yamuna Expressway, in Dankaur area of Greater Noida, on Thursday. However, the matter came to light after videos of accident were widely circulated on Friday.



According to the police, the incident took place near Sports City Cut at Yamuna Expressway. Shikha, a 30-year-old woman, and her mother, both residents of Delhi, were traveling in a Hyundai Creta car.

“Police received information through a passerby around 9 am on Thursday and reached the spot. Both the women were stuck inside the vehicle as the car was badly damaged in the collision. They were safely rescued with the help of local people. They were admitted to hospital for treatment and further investigations are underway,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Dankaur.

“No complaint has been received so far by the police and the injured are out of danger,” the SHO added.

A video of the incident is widely being circulated on internet showing the front portion of the car completely crushed, trapping the woman and her daughter inside the Hyundai Creta. Ropes and iron rods were used to rescue the duo. Following the incident, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has written a letter to concessionaire of Yamuna Expressway, Jaypee Infratech to ban entry of tractor trolleys and other agri vehicles on the expressway in order to curb road accidents. Over 1200 deaths have been reported on the accident prone 165-km long Yamuna Expressway in past 12 years, since it was inaugurated, the data issued by YEIDA reveals.

According to the data, between 2012 and 2023, there were 1,321 deaths, 11,168 injuries, and 7,625 accidents on the expressway. As many as 3,364 accidents occurred on the e-way just because the driver dozed off while driving. A total of 552 deaths have been reported due to this. The data has been revealed by the RTI query which was filed by Agra-based road safety activist and Supreme Court lawyer Kishan Chand Jain.

YEIDA’s data reveals that the second biggest factor of 293 casualties on the expressway was negligent driving, followed by 201 deaths due to over-speeding. In 12 years, the expressway registered over 23.21 crore vehicular movement.

But it also witnessed 90 deaths in 781 road accidents caused by tyre burst and 266 drunken driving accidents which killed 89 people.